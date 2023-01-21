AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran Guards warn EU terror label would be ‘mistake’

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2023 03:52pm
Follow us

TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday warned the European Union against making a “mistake” by listing it as a terror group, after the bloc’s parliament called for the measure.

Members of the European Parliament voted on Wednesday to include the IRGC on the 27-nation bloc’s terror list in “light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia”.

The vote is non-binding but comes with EU foreign ministers already due to discuss tightening sanctions on the Islamic republic next week.

“If the Europeans make a mistake, they must accept the consequences,” IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami said, according to the Guards’ Sepah News website, in his first remarks on the EU move.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard shot dead in Tehran: state media

The European Union “thinks that with such statements it can shake this huge army”, Salami said.

“We are never worried about such threats or even acting on them, because as much as our enemies give us a chance to act, we act stronger,” he added.

The Guards oversee the volunteer Basij paramilitary force, which has been deployed against protests since mid-September triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly violating Iran’s dress code for women.

Authorities in Iran say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested in the unrest.

The Guards, formed shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, answer to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and boast their own ground, naval and air forces.

The United States has already placed both the IRGC and its foreign arm, the Quds Force, on its list of “foreign terrorist organisations”.

Iran’s Guards arrest UK-Iranian dual nationals over protests

Salami’s comments came as he received Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Guards air force.

“We in the parliament are ready to deal firmly with any action that tries to harm the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and distort the truth,” Ghalibaf was quoted as saying by Sepah News.

European Parliament IRGC Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Iran EU relation

Comments

1000 characters

Iran Guards warn EU terror label would be ‘mistake’

Money-laundering case: FIA clears Suleman Shehbaz over ‘no evidence’

Azam Khan takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker CM

Another cold wave to grip Sindh from Sunday: PMD

Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

China says COVID outbreak has infected 80% of population

India’s Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns

Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Two fertiliser plants: PD seeks Rs25.6bn for RLNG supply

Wapda may delay issuance of 2nd $500m Eurobond

Read more stories