Jan 21, 2023
Shami shines as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal series

AFP Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 06:13pm
India’s Mohammed Shami led an incredible bowling performance as his team beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal the one-day international series with a game to spare in Raipur on Saturday.

India got off to a solid start as they reduced New Zealand to 15-5 inside 11 overs after a top-order batting collapse.

Glenn Phillips then added 36 runs and Michael Santner made 27 before New Zealand were bowled out for 108 inside 35 overs, with Shami picking up 3-18 while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar bagged two wickets each.

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half century and Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 40 as India wrapped up a series victory, having won the first match by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

The final ODI will be held in Indore on Tuesday before the teams play three Twenty20 internationals.

