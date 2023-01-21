AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Importance of ‘RRMC’ in taxation issues highlighted

Recorder Report Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 08:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has highlighted the importance of the Reforms and Resource Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) in identifying issues and difficulties in the existing taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilisation.

This was stated by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, on Friday, while chairing the inaugural meeting of the RRMC at the FBR on Friday. When contacted, an official maintained that it was only an introductory meeting and nothing important was discussed.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Revenue, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, chairman RRMC, Asim Ahmed, chairman FBR, Dr Mohammad Iqbal, Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr Veqar Ahmed, Ghazanfar Bilour, Ardsher Saleem Tariq, and Tauqeer Ahmed attended the meeting in person while Rana Munir Hussain, president Pakistan Tax Bar Association, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Asif Haroon, Haider Ali Patel, Abdul Qadir Memon, and Ziad Bashir virtually attended the meeting through Zoom.

Leading businessman inducted into body on resource mobilisation

The finance minister welcomed the members of the Commission and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country. He shared that in spite of the inherited weak economic legacy, the government is determined to set the economy in the right direction and introducing reforms in various sectors to achieve economic stability and growth.

He further highlighted the importance of the RRMC in identifying issues and difficulties in the existing taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilisation, ease of doing business and taxpayer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The finance minister, while extending his best wishes and support to the Commission, emphasised the members to put their best efforts for fast-track activity of the Commission in introducing tax reforms for the financial and economic stability and enhancement of revenue generation.

Tola, chairman RRMC expressed his gratitude to the finance minister for taking keen interest in notifying the Commission including all level stakeholders and for detailed ToRs for comprehensive reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy FPCCI SAPM Ishaq Dar FBR tax reforms taxation system Asim Ahmed Tariq Mehmood Pasha Ashfaq Yousuf Tola Finance minister Ishaq Dar RRMC revenue policies

Comments

1000 characters

Importance of ‘RRMC’ in taxation issues highlighted

Two fertiliser plants: PD seeks Rs25.6bn for RLNG supply

Govt wants to meet 35pc of oil requirement through Russia: Musadik

Crude oil and oil products Agreement to be signed by March

Wapda may delay issuance of 2nd $500m Eurobond

CMOs fail to reach agreement on ‘SIM disallowing charge’

SECP issues updated ‘Master Circular’ for AMCs, IAs

Sales tax calculation: Not fixing minimum value of sugar to affect FBR revenue

Appointment of Punjab caretaker CM: The ball’s in ECP’s court now

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Read more stories