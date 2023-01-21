Importance of ‘RRMC’ in taxation issues highlighted

ISLAMABAD: The government has highlighted the importance of the Reforms and Resource Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) in identifying issues and difficulties in the existing taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilisation.

This was stated by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, on Friday, while chairing the inaugural meeting of the RRMC at the FBR on Friday. When contacted, an official maintained that it was only an introductory meeting and nothing important was discussed.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Revenue, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, chairman RRMC, Asim Ahmed, chairman FBR, Dr Mohammad Iqbal, Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr Veqar Ahmed, Ghazanfar Bilour, Ardsher Saleem Tariq, and Tauqeer Ahmed attended the meeting in person while Rana Munir Hussain, president Pakistan Tax Bar Association, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Asif Haroon, Haider Ali Patel, Abdul Qadir Memon, and Ziad Bashir virtually attended the meeting through Zoom.

The finance minister welcomed the members of the Commission and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country. He shared that in spite of the inherited weak economic legacy, the government is determined to set the economy in the right direction and introducing reforms in various sectors to achieve economic stability and growth.

He further highlighted the importance of the RRMC in identifying issues and difficulties in the existing taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilisation, ease of doing business and taxpayer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The finance minister, while extending his best wishes and support to the Commission, emphasised the members to put their best efforts for fast-track activity of the Commission in introducing tax reforms for the financial and economic stability and enhancement of revenue generation.

Tola, chairman RRMC expressed his gratitude to the finance minister for taking keen interest in notifying the Commission including all level stakeholders and for detailed ToRs for comprehensive reforms.

