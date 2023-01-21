PCAA holds 30th ‘e-Kachehri’

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) held its 30th ‘E-Kachehri’ to resolve the grievances of the general public.

Additional Director General CAA, AVM Taimoor Iqbal, on behalf of DGCAA chaired the E-Kachehri and encouraged people to come up with the queries relevant to PCAA airports around the country.

About 41 queries/ issues were received during online E-Kachehri regarding entry restriction at Peshawar Int’l Airport, provision of meet & assist facilitation services at major Int’l Airports of Pakistan, starting of personnel licensing examination at Islamabad & Peshawar, short listing & interview dates for finalization of CAA latest recruitments.

Furthermore, complaints/ issues pertaining to Wifi problem due to non availability of local SIM at different airports, high prices of general commodities/ items, immigration counters manning issues due to shortage of staff & customs scanning issue at Int’l Arrival of Multan Int’l Airport, exemption/ NOC issues for inbound travel to Pakistan for non-vaccinated passengers, missing/ delayed luggage/ baggage complaints of different airlines, non provisioning of meal & recruitments issues were also received.

Additional Director General, PCAA responded to most of the queries on the spot and directed the concerned quarters to sort out matters pertaining to their respective domains at the earliest on merit and also emphasized that any laxity on dealing with queries would not be tolerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023