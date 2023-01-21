AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCAA holds 30th ‘e-Kachehri’

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) held its 30th ‘E-Kachehri’ to resolve the grievances of the general public.

Additional Director General CAA, AVM Taimoor Iqbal, on behalf of DGCAA chaired the E-Kachehri and encouraged people to come up with the queries relevant to PCAA airports around the country.

About 41 queries/ issues were received during online E-Kachehri regarding entry restriction at Peshawar Int’l Airport, provision of meet & assist facilitation services at major Int’l Airports of Pakistan, starting of personnel licensing examination at Islamabad & Peshawar, short listing & interview dates for finalization of CAA latest recruitments.

Furthermore, complaints/ issues pertaining to Wifi problem due to non availability of local SIM at different airports, high prices of general commodities/ items, immigration counters manning issues due to shortage of staff & customs scanning issue at Int’l Arrival of Multan Int’l Airport, exemption/ NOC issues for inbound travel to Pakistan for non-vaccinated passengers, missing/ delayed luggage/ baggage complaints of different airlines, non provisioning of meal & recruitments issues were also received.

Additional Director General, PCAA responded to most of the queries on the spot and directed the concerned quarters to sort out matters pertaining to their respective domains at the earliest on merit and also emphasized that any laxity on dealing with queries would not be tolerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority PCAA e Kachehri

Comments

1000 characters

PCAA holds 30th ‘e-Kachehri’

Two fertiliser plants: PD seeks Rs25.6bn for RLNG supply

Govt wants to meet 35pc of oil requirement through Russia: Musadik

Crude oil and oil products Agreement to be signed by March

Wapda may delay issuance of 2nd $500m Eurobond

CMOs fail to reach agreement on ‘SIM disallowing charge’

SECP issues updated ‘Master Circular’ for AMCs, IAs

Importance of ‘RRMC’ in taxation issues highlighted

Sales tax calculation: Not fixing minimum value of sugar to affect FBR revenue

Appointment of Punjab caretaker CM: The ball’s in ECP’s court now

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Read more stories