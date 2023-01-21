Caretaker CM: Elahi holds consultative meeting

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi chaired a consultative meeting at his office in which the participants exchanged views about the nomination of the caretaker Chief Minister and the political situation in the province.

Among others Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Mehmood-ul-Hassan were present.

The committee set up for the caretaker CM informed about the lack of cooperation from the opposition. The Chief Minister expressed disappointment over the opposition’s non-serious stance on the nomination of the caretaker CM and the controversy it has caused.

He deemed the opposition’s stance incomprehensible and a reflection of political incompetence. He urged those who are using the nomination for political gain to be ashamed of their actions.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the nomination was made with an open heart, in the best interest of the nation, and that the opposition’s negative attitude is delaying the process for no valid reason.

Moreover, the CM, while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony among the Bar Associations, said that Pakistan will make great progress under the flag of Imran Khan; time has arrived to strengthen the hands of Imran Khan.

“We all should pray for the health and long life of Imran Khan adding that leadership is in the strong hands of Imran Khan,” he said adding, “Imran Khan prepared an excellent team in every sector including overseas.”

Parvaiz Elahi stated that the Sharif family ruled over the country for such a long period of time but can not buy a vegetable by visiting alone.

