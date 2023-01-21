AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Pakistan

Respect the mandate given by people, JI chief tells PPP

Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded of the Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh to respect the mandate of Karachi.

The JI Ameer expressed these views while addressing the thanksgiving convention of the JI, Karachi held at New MA Jinnah Road, here on Friday.

The convention was held in connection with the Thanksgiving Day observed by the JI.

A large number of JI workers as well as the successful candidates from across the city reached at the convention venue in caravans. The charged party workers chanted slogans against the biasness of the PPP government in Sindh against Karachiites.

JI supreme leader Sirajul Haq in his key note address warned the PPP government against igniting the sentiments of Karachiites by usurping their mandate as it would be resulting the agitation of unprecedented and unimaginable level. The mandate of the JI in Karachi couldn’t be snatched and the government will have to respect the vote of Karachiites by one way or another.

Talking about the future course of action, he said that Engr Naeemur Rehman will carry forward the legacy of Father of Karachi Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan.

He thanked each and every person who voted for the scale and said that the JI has buried the politics of hatred and corruption in Karachi.

PPP JI Sirajul Haq Karachiites Naimatullah Khan Naeemur Rehman

