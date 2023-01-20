AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ steadies after smaller-than-expected decline in retail sales

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 08:28pm
Follow us

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showed retail sales falling less than expected in November and ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision next week.

Canadian retail sales edged down by 0.1% in November from October on lower sales at food and beverage stores, as well as building material and garden equipment and supply dealers, Statistics Canada said.

Economists had forecast a larger decline of 0.5%, while a flash estimate showed sales rising by 0.5% in December.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after dovish comments by the governor of the Bank of Japan pressured the yen.

The price of oil was up 0.5% at $80.75 a barrel, supported by brightening economic prospects for China. Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3465 to the greenback, or 74.27 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3443 to 1.3497.

For the week, the currency was on track to decline 0.5% as investor sentiment turned more cautious and domestic data showed the annual inflation rate easing more than expected in December. It gained ground in the previous four weeks.

The Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.50% next Wednesday and then hit pause on an aggressive tightening campaign, according to a Reuters poll of economists, with risks skewed toward a higher peak.

Money markets see a roughly 70% chance the central bank will tighten further next week.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year rose 8.2 basis points to 2.830% after touching on Thursday a five-month low intraday at 2.701%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

C$ steadies after smaller-than-expected decline in retail sales

23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 15 injured

Pakistan's Nishat Mills says it will acquire 100% of Denmark’s Wernerfelt A/S

Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 1% owing to uncertainty

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

PCB announces PSL 8 schedule; opening ceremony to be held in Multan

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce key interest rate on Monday

At WEF, FM Bilawal calls for holding negotiations between Russia, Ukraine

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Read more stories