AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper drifts lower as China kicks off Lunar New Year holiday

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 07:31pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices edged lower on Friday as investors sought to balance a potential boost to metals demand from the reopening of China against weak short-term signals of consumption as the country celebrates the Lunar New Year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.7% to $9,245 a tonne in official open-outcry trading, taking its gains to about 1% for this week and 11% for the month so far.

“We think the recent increase in base metals will hold, more or less, but this quarter will be challenging,” said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics in London.

“It’s not until March that we get the new budget for China, where they expect to see some new stimulus measures.”

Capital Economics expects the LME copper price to weaken this quarter, ending March at $8,500 a tonne before rebounding to end the year close to the current level, he added.

People across China on Friday crowded into trains and buses for one of its busiest days of travel in years, feeding fears of new surges in a COVID-19 outbreak that officials say has hit its peak.

Copper declines on recession and Chinese demand fears

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper closed 0.1% up at 70,420 yuan ($10,399.47) a tonne, with a weekly gain of 2.3%.

The exchange will remain closed for trading on Friday evening and next week because of the Lunar New Year holidays.

“For now, onshore physicals are soft, copper demand is still 10% lower year on year and import arbitrage is negative,” said Zerlina Zeng, a senior research analyst at Fitch Solutions.

“But onshore traders are turning more positive on China’s macro outlook.”

SHFE copper inventories jumped 36.6% to 139,967 tonnes on Friday.

CITIC Futures noted strong production among smelters this month and that weak consumption could result a higher than normal inventories build-up during the holiday, reaching as high as 300,000 tonnes.

Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 1% in official activity to $2,613 a tonne and tin advanced 1.8% to $29,315 while zinc eased 0.9% to $3,425, nickel dropped 1.9% to $28,800 and lead was little changed at $2,143.

LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper drifts lower as China kicks off Lunar New Year holiday

23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 15 injured

Pakistan's Nishat Mills says it will acquire 100% of Denmark’s Wernerfelt A/S

Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 1% owing to uncertainty

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

PCB announces PSL 8 schedule; opening ceremony to be held in Multan

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce key interest rate on Monday

At WEF, FM Bilawal calls for holding negotiations between Russia, Ukraine

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Read more stories