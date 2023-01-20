AVN 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.64%)
Jan 20, 2023
World

Ukraine thanks US for ‘powerful’ $2.5bn defence package

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2023 02:33pm
KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war-torn country.

“Thank you” US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine “with another powerful defense support package worth $2.5 billion,” Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter.

Zelensky writes letter to invite Xi for ‘dialogue’

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defence systems included in the package as an “important help in our fight against the aggressor”.

