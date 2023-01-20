AVN 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.5%)
EPCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
FCCL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
MLCF 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.22%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.15%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.1%)
TPLP 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 99.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.6%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,816 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.59%)
BR30 13,527 Decreased By -70 (-0.51%)
KSE100 38,603 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 14,319 Decreased By -80.7 (-0.56%)
Teen Gauff wins all-American clash to reach Australian Open last 16

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2023 01:32pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
MELBOURNE: Coco Gauff’s bid to become the youngest Australian Open champion since 1997 gathered pace Friday with a straight-sets win over fellow American Bernarda Pera.

The 18-year-old won 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to set up a last-16 clash against either the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia or Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl.

A maiden Grand Slam title for seventh seed Gauff would make her the youngest Melbourne champion since a 16-year-old Martina Hingis 26 years ago.

Gauff headed into the first major of the year on a high after winning her third WTA title at the Auckland Classic earlier this month.

She admitted she “got lucky” in her tight second-round victory over Emma Raducanu in a battle of tennis prodigies.

But Gauff let her racquet do the talking in her first meeting with power-hitter Pera, relentlessly soaking up some late pressure from the world number 41 when serving for the match at 5-2.

“She was hitting the ball really hard,” said Gauff, who this week became the first woman to register 100 tour-level wins before her 19th birthday since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

Sinner completes epic comeback, Krejcikova wins easy at Australian Open

“So I was trying to hang in there and take the ground when I could.

“Last season she had a really long match streak so I knew she would be a tough player to beat, so I’m glad to be through to the second week.”

Gauff is one of two teenagers left in the women’s draw. The other is 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, who plays Marketa Vondrousova in an all-Czech third-round clash on Saturday.

