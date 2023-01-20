AVN 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.5%)
EPCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
FCCL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
MLCF 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.22%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.15%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.1%)
TPLP 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 99.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.6%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,816 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.59%)
BR30 13,527 Decreased By -70 (-0.51%)
KSE100 38,603 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 14,319 Decreased By -80.7 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for ‘political’ lawsuit vs Clinton

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 12:06pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

A federal judge on Thursday ordered former US President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.

US District Judge John Middlebrooks, who threw out Trump’s lawsuit in September, said the sanctions were warranted because the former president had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. “This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it.

Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim,“ Middlebrooks wrote in the 45-page written ruling. Representatives for Trump and his lead attorney in the case, Alina Habba, could not be reached for comment by Reuters on Thursday evening. Trump sued Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, claiming that she and other Democrats sought to rig that election by falsely accusing his campaign of links to Russia.

Middlebrooks, who was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton in 1997, dismissed the case in September, calling the lawsuit “a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him.”

US House committee releases Trump tax returns

Trump, a Republican, sought re-election in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden, after which he repeatedly made false claims blaming widespead voting fraud for his loss.

He has launched a run for the 2024 presidential election, setting up a potential rematch against Biden.

Also read

Donald Trump Bill Clinton Hillary Clinton US District Judge John Middlebrooks

Comments

1000 characters

Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for ‘political’ lawsuit vs Clinton

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Read more stories