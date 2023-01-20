CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of Rs2.20 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for December 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA),

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on January 30, 2023 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in December 2022, hydel generation was 1,720.43 GWh constituting 20.44 percent of total generation.

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,521 GWh in December 2022 which was 18.07 percent of total generation at a price of Rs11.50 as price of imported coal has decreased due to use of Afghan coal which is cheaper than South African coal.

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Generation from HSD was nil whereas generation from RFO was just 38.91 GWh (0.46 percent of total generation) at Rs25.80 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,273.80 GWh (15.13 percent) at Rs10.5 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,153.73 GWh (13.71 percent of total generation) at Rs20.21 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,284.86 GWh at Rs1.0726 per unit (27.15 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 39.85 GWh at Rs21.5555. Nepra is approving the cost provisionally because the agreement between Pakistan and Iran has expired.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 2.18 GWh at a price of Rs3.2781 per unit; generation from biogas recorded 101.09 GWh at Rs5.9731per unit. The energy generated from wind recorded at 211.57 GWh, 2.51 percent of total generation and solar at 69.46 GWh, 0.83 percent of total generation in December 2022. The total energy generated recorded at 8,416.81 GWh, at a basket price of Rs7.0441 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs59.289 billion.

CPPA-G also sought negative adjustment in supplemental charges of over Rs611 million, FCA cost of which has been calculated at Rs0.0726 per unit. The sale to IPPs was also reduced by 37.83 GWh, the price of which was Rs1.029 billion at Paisa 27.21 per unit while transmission losses were recorded at 282.10 GWh, price of which was Rs0.2397 per unit.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in December 2022 was 8,096.88 GWh at a rate of Rs7.1198 per unit, total price of which was Rs57.648 billion. CPPA-G in its tariff adjustment request maintains that since the reference fuel charges for December 2022 were estimated at Rs9.3193 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs7.1198 per unit, hence a negative adjustment of 2.1995 per unit has been sought for the month under FCA mechanism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023