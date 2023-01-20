Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have finalised the draft protocol of technical consultations in areas of mutual interests aimed at enhancing the level of trade and cooperation and will be signed on Friday (today).

The second day of technical consultations of the 8th Session of the Pakistani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation continued, here on Thursday.

On the second day of the 8th Session of the Pakistani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, both sides carried out technical consultations in areas of mutual interest. Both sides have finalised the draft protocol of these meetings. This draft protocol will be agreed and signed at the plenary session of 8th Session of the Inter-Governmental Commission of Pak-Russia being held on 20th January 2023.

The aim of these consultations is to enhance the level of trade and cooperation between both states. Both sides shared satisfaction on the ongoing consultations. The Russian side opined that significant progress has been made on various areas which would ultimately pave the way for deepening and strengthening relations between Pakistan and Russia.

