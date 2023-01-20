PIMEC being organised from Feb 10

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC), an initiative of the Pakistan Navy is being organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs from 10-12 February 2023 in order to jumpstart the development of the maritime sector in Pakistan and spur Blue Economy.

Across the globe, maritime exhibitions provide an ideal platform to showcase various products, systems and services leading to beneficial business partnerships.

The PIMEC will focus on investment and collaboration in the fields of port operations, maritime logistics, sea transportation, shipbuilding and repair, shipbreaking, fisheries and aquaculture, sea bed resource exploration, maritime training and education, coastal tourism, renewable energy generation, environmental protection, marine engineering equipment and real estate development along coast.

The objectives set forth for PIMEC are to: Provide opportunities to maritime industry to display products at one forum and interact directly with International Maritime Industry; Invite International Maritime and Defence Manufacturers for joint ventures, transfer of technology and research to provide impetus to Pakistan’s Industrial setup; Highlight Pakistan’s vast potential for Blue Economy; and reinforce efforts in the realm of Maritime Diplomacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023