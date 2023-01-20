AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
Special police unit to monitor actions against smuggling

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday decided to establish a special unit in the Punjab police to monitor the operational matters related to the actions against smuggling.

The decision was taken during a meeting jointly presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Chief Collector Customs (Enforcement) Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry.

The meeting also decided to enhance cooperation among police, intelligence agencies and relevant departments for taking effective measures against the smuggling. Sumbal said that the special unit to be headed by an officer of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank would supervise the operational matters of actions against the smuggling.

He asked the provincial departments to closely work with relevant federal agencies to check smuggling of urea fertilizer and wheat.

He mentioned that joint efforts must be continued to end smuggling, adding that the progress would be reviewed regularly in the meeting of provincial taskforce on anti-smuggling.

Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry said that the joint teams comprising customs, administration and police personnel would be deployed to crack down on the sale of smuggled petrol.

