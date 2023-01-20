AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
Jan 20, 2023
NA-139 by- election: PML-N issues ticket to Leghari

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has awarded party ticket to young Ammar Leghari to contest the NA-193 by-election in Rajanpur-1, it has been learnt. The seat of NA-193 has become vacant after the death of Jaffar Khan Leghari in December 2022.

“Ammar Leghari was selected by the party on the basis of his work for the agriculture sector and public welfare in Dera Ghazi Khan,” sources in the PML-N said, adding: “Ammar Leghari had obtained his LLB from the prestigious University of Sussex, UK in 2019 and introduced eco-friendly modern and innovative trends in Dera Ghazi Khan’s agricultural industry after completing his studies, which sparked the growth of the sector there.”

