Prisons IG withdraws temporary attachment of officers

Abdullah Mughal Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General for Prisons Malik Mubashar Ahmed Khan has called all the officers working on ‘temporary attachments’ back to their principal seats to cope with the emerging challenges of security and management arising out of acute shortage of the human resource.

While withdrawing the attachments of officers, the IG prisons informed the senior command that the department at present was facing an acute shortage of the force and therefore cannot afford to allow temporary attachments.

“It has been observed with great concern that in recent past a lot of temporary attachment orders were issued by the regional command without considering an important aspect of acute shortage at jails. Therefore, these orders are creating difficulties for the jail administration to perform daily functions of jails, particularly in the wake of prevailing law and order situation and foggy season,” reads a circular sent to all the regional DIGs prisons.

It further said that all the temporary attachments were being withdrawn and directed that no such order will be issued without prior approval from the Inspectorate of Punjab Prisons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Malik Mubashar Ahmed Khan Punjab IG prisons

