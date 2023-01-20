AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI wants ECP to nullify results of LG polls in Karachi

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 20 Jan, 2023 07:43am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Accusing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of stealing the mandate of people, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Thursday demanded that the recently held local government elections in Karachi be declared null and void.

Speaking at a presser, he also demanded the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja as well as the four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to step down for their failure to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the port city.

“We completely reject the LG polls in Karachi as there was massive rigging and people’s mandate was stolen by the PPP which is a negligence of the ECP,” he declared.

He warned the people at the helm of affairs not to pretend that there are terror threats to intimidate people as Karachiites would stand up for their rights.

He accused the PPP of stamping 1,000 ballot papers ahead of LG polls, besides registering cases against PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi and 17 other party workers under terrorism and other charges after they protested against poll rigging.

He said that it took hours for the ECP to announce union council results, which shows the elections were rigged with the help of government administration as well as the ECP as it turned a blind eye to the delay of the election results.

“The polling staff were threatened to get ready for dire consequences in case of non-cooperation [with PPP candidates], as returning officers (ROs) kept begging us that they have little kids and they could not do anything about the polling results’ delay,” he added.

Despite all this which took place right under the nose of the ECP, he added, the top electoral body acted as a silent spectator, adding “when the people protested the usurpation of their mandate, the police arrested PTI workers.”

“We reject this election in Karachi and demand that it be declared null and void,” he reiterated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Asad Umar PPP PTI ECP Sindh LG polls Karachi LG polls

Comments

1000 characters

PTI wants ECP to nullify results of LG polls in Karachi

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories