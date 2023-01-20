AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

NA Speaker defending the indefensible

Nasir Minhas Published 20 Jan, 2023 07:02am
Follow us

“There is a hue and cry when I don’t accept resignations, and a hue a cry when I do.” This is indeed an apt remark by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in response to the criticism his action of accepting en masse resignations of MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has generated.

His explanation about the inordinate delay in acceptance of these resignations does not appear plausible at all for he has acted only after the emergence of a potent threat of removal of incumbent prime minister through a vote of no-confidence following the dissolution of Punjab Assembly and the boycott of local government elections in urban Sindh by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), one of the coalition partners.

It was a widely held perception, if not belief, that the Speaker, who belongs to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), will accept resignations in the end, given time. It is, however, needless to say that there’s the rub. Time is always in desperately short supply in politics of Pakistan.

Sticking it out for another few months is a government strategy that had shaped up from the day one Speaker’s approach to his work of controlling the flows of house business and acting as referee during debates. He has been accused by opposition of doing ‘grave injustice’ to Speaker’s office. In my view, too, the Speaker is trying to defend the indefensible.

Nasir Minhas (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections PPP PTI National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf PTI MNAs

Nasir Minhas

Comments

1000 characters

NA Speaker defending the indefensible

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories