AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures drop

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Thursday, tracking losses in the Shanghai market and domestic equities, as continued global recessionary fears weighed on sentiment, while a stronger yen added pressure.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery was down 2.0 yen, or 0.9%, at 227.1 yen ($1.77) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 140 yuan, or 1.1%, at 13,245 yuan ($1,954) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average opened down 0.93%.

The US dollar was last 0.4% lower against the Japanese yen at 128.42, unwinding most of its previous day’s rally in the immediate aftermath of the BOJ’s decision to stand pat on its ultra-loose monetary policy. A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable when purchased in other units. Japan’s export growth slowed sharply in December as Chinese demand remained under pressure, while imports jumped, keeping the trade balance in the red for the 17th straight month. Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it plans to produce about 750,000 vehicles globally in February. Rubber demand sentiment has been mixed over recent months after China relaxed its strict COVID restrictions, which was immediately followed by a fresh wave of infections.

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was particularly concerned about China’s COVID-19 wave spreading to rural areas with poor medical facilities but he urged perseverance in stressful times, saying “light is ahead.” US 10-year Treasury yields fell to a four-month low on Wednesday as data showed US retail sales declined more than expected in December.

rubber rubber price rubber rates rubber market

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures drop

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories