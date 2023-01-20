AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Decline in seafood exports: Exporters blame foreign nations’ curbs on Pakistani products

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: Exporters on Thursday blamed the continuing restrictions on the country’s fisheries products by different nations for a decline in seafood exports.

Continuation of various restrictions that several countries have placed on Pakistan’s seafood will result in decline in foreign exchange earnings by this sector, they said.

Figures issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics are indicating a slump in the seafood export during Dec 2022.

The country could make $39.21 million of seafood export in Dec 2022, which falls short by $10.765 million or 21.54 percent, comparing to the fisheries export of $49.97 million in Dec 2021.

In terms of volume, seafood export remained 16,880 million tons in 2022, down by 1,015 tons or 5.67 percent from 17,895 million tons in Dec 2021.

Exporters said that fisheries export per average unit price nosedived by 16.82 percent on the world market, fearing the continuing trend may hamper the country from reaching even the export target of the last fiscal year.

However, the country grew its seafood export by 12.20 percent during last six months of this fiscal year 2022-23 but exporters called the growth "marginal".

The fisheries export stood at $224,982 million in July-Dec 2022-23, which is up by $24.525 million comparing to $200.47 million in the same period last fiscal year.

The seafood average unit price declined by 5.4 percent in the last six months, which exporters said, may reduce export by the end of this fiscal year.

A ban on shrimp and siluriformes catfish export to the United States is also in place because of a non-compliance to turtle conservation measures in Pakistan, they said.

Countries like Saudi Arabia and even China has imposed strict restrictions on seafood imports from Pakistan. Besides Qatar and some other nations have also placed a ban on the country's fisheries products, they added.

But, the Arab nations have however permitted seafood import from India. They urged the government to step up negotiations with all the banning nations to help resume fisheries export.

These bans continue to hamper the country's seafood export growth, as exporters believe that Pakistan can scale up its export earning many folds if such unwated restrictions ended.

Only three companies make seafood export to European Union, as its ban over the last 15 years hinders other exporters to deal a trade agreement. The EU ban came into effects in 2007 because of a systemic failure to quality assurance programme, they said.

Seafood export to the EU nations can resume once European Commission fields inspection mission for Pakistan to review whether its compliances were met with by the country's competent authority.

Exporters are unhappy with the competent authority's procedures and plans, blaming it of being "unwilling" to invite the inspection team.

They urged Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Federal Commerce Ministry to have the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs ensue a visit of European Commission Mission in next few months to help resume seafood export to the EU.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign exchange seafood export seafood

Comments

1000 characters

Decline in seafood exports: Exporters blame foreign nations’ curbs on Pakistani products

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories