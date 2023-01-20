AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
RTO Peshawar: Commissioner speeds up operations against tax evaders

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
PESHAWAR: The Chief Commissioner for Inland Revenue at the Regional Tax Office, Peshawar, Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui, has directed mobile squads to speed up operations against sales tax evaders.

For this purpose, check posts are also being established at different points in Peshawar and adjacent districts under the section AOD of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The mobile squads successfully seized goods and vehicles carrying these goods, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The seized goods include 88,000kg of steel valuing Rs12,591,850, 55,399kg of ghee valuing Rs21,397,604, 13000meter cloth valuing 112,500 and 55 cartons of shoes valuing Rs500,940.

The goods were being supplied from the manufacturing undertakings established in the erstwhile FATA/PATA areas and sales tax liability was not paid off.

The total revenue involved is Rs5,702,154 this includes sales tax and penalty on the goods amounting to Rs2,021,920 on steel, Rs3,580,234 on ghee, and Rs50,000 on shoes and cloth each.

Furthermore, 24 vehicles were seized in the process of which 19 were released after payment of due tax and penalty.

The Chief Commissioner Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui warned the manufacturing units located in the newly merged areas to collect sales tax and pay the same thereof according to the law otherwise, strict action will be taken against the evaders.

