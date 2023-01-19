AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

DAVOS 2023: UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in Indian rupees

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 04:51pm
Follow us

DAVOS: The United Arab Emirates is in early discussions with India to trade non-oil commodities in Indian rupees, Minister for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi told Reuters on Thursday.

The minister said other countries, including China, had also raised the issue of settling non-oil trade payments in local currencies. He added that the UAE is hoping to conclude a trade agreement with Cambodia in the first quarter.

India, UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Indian minister

Indian rupees Thani Al Zeyoudi Davos 2023 UAE India relation

Comments

1000 characters

DAVOS 2023: UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in Indian rupees

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

22nd consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

KSA in talks with World Bank, others to be ‘more creative’ in supporting Pakistan: Saudi minister

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

NA speaker says 'convinced' 34 PTI MNAs wanted to resign

2023 economy will be ‘a lot better than feared’: Lagarde

Pakistan calls on Iran to investigate cross-border Panjgur terrorist attack

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Read more stories