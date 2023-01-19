AVN 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.06%)
Davos 2023: IEA’s Birol expects tighter energy markets in 2023

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 02:28pm
DAVOS: International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol said on Thursday that energy markets could be tighter in 2023, adding he hoped prices would not rise further in order to ease the pressure on energy-importing developing countries.

“I wouldn’t be too relaxed about the markets and 2023 may well be a year where we see tighter markets than some colleagues may think,” IEA Executive Director Birol said in an interview with the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos. Brent crude futures were last down 84 cents, or 1%, to $84.14 a barrel at 0710 GMT.

Two Gulf OPEC+ producers, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei and Saudi Aramco chief Amin Nasser, have said this week they see oil markets as balanced.

Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos that even though currently there was no tightness in the market, there were uncertainties to watch out for, namely Chinese demand and Russian supply.

“If (the) Chinese economy rebounds this year, which many financial institutions expect, then we may see demand to be very strong and put pressure on the markets,” he said.

On Russia, Birol said there were many question marks over its ability to export because of Western sanctions, but also longer term because of its own challenges.

World enters ‘new age’ of clean energy manufacturing: IEA

International firms that had helped Russian oilfields become productive have all left, he said.

“Looking a bit longer term, I believe Russia’s oil industry will face huge challenges.” For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here.

