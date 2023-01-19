AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.45%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.16%)
DGKC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
FFL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
KAPCO 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.11%)
MLCF 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
NETSOL 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.93%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 73.50 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.78%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 38.47 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.4%)
TELE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
TPLP 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
TRG 101.12 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.91%)
UNITY 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,851 Increased By 10.2 (0.26%)
BR30 13,602 Increased By 211.4 (1.58%)
KSE100 38,932 Increased By 141 (0.36%)
KSE30 14,429 Increased By 80.7 (0.56%)
Indian shares decline on US recession fears, hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 01:41pm
Photo: REUTERS
BENGALURU: Indian stocks opened lower on Thursday after weak US economic data heightened recession worries, with persistent hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials creating an aversion for risky assets.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.22% at 18,124.70 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.21% to 60,914.61.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Asian Paints were down 0.5% and 0.7% higher, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Investors will look for commentary on the impact of inflation on demand.

In early trading, all of 13 Nifty sectoral indexes were in the negative territory, with metal stocks declining the most with an over 1% fall.

Indian shares hit two-week highs boosted by metals, financials

US data showed retail sales fell the most in a year in December, while manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday signalled they will push on with more interest rate hikes, even as inflation shows signs of having peaked and economic activity is slowing.

In broader markets, the MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 0.2%.

