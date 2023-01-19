AVN 62.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.04%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.54%)
EPCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HUBC 59.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.07%)
MLCF 19.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.1%)
NETSOL 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.99%)
OGDC 78.39 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.6%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 71.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.28%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.26%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
TPLP 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.78%)
TRG 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.58%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,829 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.32%)
BR30 13,429 Increased By 38.1 (0.28%)
KSE100 38,761 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,364 Increased By 15.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls on firmer dollar, low demand ahead of China holiday

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 10:43am
Follow us

Copper prices fell on Thursday, as the dollar firmed on US downturn concerns and physical metal demand slowed ahead of a long holiday in top buyer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7% to $9,255 a tonne by 0131 GMT, aluminium declined 1.2% to $2,606.50 a tonne, zinc shed 1.4% to $3,356 a tonne and tin dropped 2.7% to $28,325 a tonne.

Chinese markets will be closed next week to celebrate the Lunar New year, leading to tepid purchases of metals.

Yangshan copper premium fell to $31.50 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since April 2022, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China.

Weak US retail and manufacturing data on Wednesday stoked fears that the world’s top economy was headed for a recession, driving demand for the safe-haven dollar.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

However, LME copper was on track for a weekly gain and has risen 33% in past six months on bets of a demand recovery in top consumer China after it removed COVID-19 restrictions and amid expectations of a slowdown in the pace of US rate hikes.

Copper rally continues

Low copper inventories and unrest in Peru, the world’s second-biggest producer of mined copper, also supported prices.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2% to 69,850 yuan ($10,355.82) a tonne, nickel increased 2.9% to 210,770 yuan a tonne and aluminium advanced 1% to 18,990 yuan a tonne.

SHFE lead fell 0.5% to 15,280 yuan a tonne, zinc eased 0.1% to 24,170 yuan a tonne, while tin rose 0.2% to 227,340 yuan a tonne.

Also read

Copper Aluminium prices London Metal Exchange Weak US retail

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls on firmer dollar, low demand ahead of China holiday

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal gain against US dollar

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

FDI plunges 59pc during HIFY23

Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

Countries lacking banking channels: ECC approves B2B barter trade mechanism

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Forex: industry makes prudent move

C/A deficit dips 60pc in H1FY23 on lower imports

World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

Read more stories