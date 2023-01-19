AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.872 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,774.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 7.748 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.043 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.873 billion), Silver (PKR 1.623 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 778.280 million), Platinum (PKR 673.992 million), SP 500 (PKR 647.856 million), Copper (PKR 585.490 million), Natural Gas (PKR 576.305 million), DJ (PKR 312.572 million), Japan Equity (PKR 5.967 million) and Brent (PKR 3.117 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PRK 1.887 million were traded.

Copper natural gas Cotton Platinum commodities PMEX Agricultural Commodities

