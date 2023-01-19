KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.872 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,774.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 7.748 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.043 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.873 billion), Silver (PKR 1.623 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 778.280 million), Platinum (PKR 673.992 million), SP 500 (PKR 647.856 million), Copper (PKR 585.490 million), Natural Gas (PKR 576.305 million), DJ (PKR 312.572 million), Japan Equity (PKR 5.967 million) and Brent (PKR 3.117 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PRK 1.887 million were traded.

