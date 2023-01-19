AVN 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.56%)
Hong Kong to scrap isolation requirement for people with COVID

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 10:12am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong said it will no longer require people infected with COVID-19 to quarantine from Jan. 30, removing one of the last major coronavirus restrictions in place in the Asian financial hub.

The scrapping of the isolation requirements is part of a decision to downgrade COVID-19’s status to an endemic disease from a severe respiratory disease and follows a similar move by China on Jan.8.

“I have decided to scrap the quarantine order for COVID-infected patients. This is one of the important steps towards normalcy,” city leader John Lee told a legislative meeting on Thursday.

China races to make COVID drugs as Xi fears rural outbreaks

People in Hong Kong are, however, still required to wear masks unless exercising. Last week, high-speed rail services between Hong Kong and mainland China resumed for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The re-opening comes amidst a massive wave of infections on the mainland following China’s abrupt U-turn on its “zero-COVID” policy.

Read more stories