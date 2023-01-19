AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine interior minister among dead in helicopter crash

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

BROVARY, (Ukraine): Ukraine’s interior minister and a child were among at least 14 people killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed into a nursery and set it ablaze in a suburb of the capital Kyiv.

Dozens of other people were hurt, including a number of children, many suffering burns. The French-made Super Puma helicopter went down in the fog in Brovary on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, plummeting into the nursery grounds.

Ukrainian state emergency services said 14 people in total had been killed. Government agencies had earlier published higher death tolls ranging up to 18.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was on board the helicopter, was among the dead. He was the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the war began with a Russian invasion in February last year.

Residents described a frantic rescue.

“We saw wounded people, we saw children. There was a lot of fog here, everything was strewn all around. We could hear screams, we ran towards them,” Hlib, a 17-year-old local resident, told Reuters. “We took the children and passed them over the fence, away from the nursery as it was on fire.”

The entire side of the nursery building was charred. Above the entrance was a gaping hole. Nearby, debris was scattered over a muddy playground and the helicopter wreckage lay crumpled by an apartment block, rotor blades resting against the entrance.

Several dead men lay in a courtyard, wearing blue uniforms and black boots visible from under foil blankets draped over the bodies.

Vitaliy, 56, said he saw the aircraft fall quickly and crash onto the grounds of the nursery before debris was hurled further into the block of flats. “I thought it was the engine from a rocket or something like that, something very large,” he said.

Ukraine Russian invasion of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi Ukraine helicopter crash

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine interior minister among dead in helicopter crash

FDI plunges 59pc during HIFY23

C/A deficit dips 60pc in H1FY23 on lower imports

Countries lacking banking channels: ECC approves B2B barter trade mechanism

Food inflation highest in South Asia after Sri Lanka: World Bank

World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

UAE has rolled over $2bn loan: SBP governor

Forex: industry makes prudent move

‘Gwadar plants on Thar coal’: Two Chinese loans to be confirmed soon

Revenue Div allowed to publish tax directory of MPs for 2020

Read more stories