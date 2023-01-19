AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
Jan 19, 2023
High achievers honoured by Pearson, British Council

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2023 07:24am
KARACHI: In order to maintain high standards of education and reward students who achieved outstanding results in their primary, International GCSE and A Level examinations in 2022, Pearson and British Council Pakistan hosted the Outstanding Pearson Learners Award Ceremony here on Wednesday.

To improve education in Pakistan and provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the country, the United Kingdom’s largest awarding organisation offering academic and vocational qualifications, Pearson, is always in the first row.

The Pearson High Achievers award ceremony was honoured by Ms Kathryn Booth, Director Pearson Schools Qualifications, Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, Osman Iqbal Director Examinations, British Council, representatives of Pearson and British Council, high achievers including teachers, parents and distinguished guests.

This year, over 58 students received Outstanding Pearson Learners Award in four different categories including Highest Mark Internationally, Highest in Asia, Highest Mark Pakistan and province, and High Achievement Max grades. Pearson and British Council also recognize the efforts of the Teachers who are actually behind the success of these young learners.

Ms. Kathryn Booth congratulated the high achievers, teachers and their families and appreciated the efforts of teachers and students for academic excellence. She said the qualifications offered by Pearson-Edexcel are further strengthening the academic standards in the country. “We are pleased to have invested in infrastructure and free teacher training programmes and resources to support teachers and learners.”

Osman Iqbal, Director Exams British Council Pakistan said that, High Achievers Awards Ceremony has proved the efforts of students in foreign qualifications and today’s special occasion is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of talented students in Pakistan.

Sharing her thoughts in a virtual address, Ms. Emma Wale, Vice President Pearson School Qualifications said that it is a proud moment for us that, the young students have been presented High Achievers Awards in Pakistan. She said that the students have shown their commitment to the foreign studies and dedication to their studies. “Our long standing partnership with British Council has facilitated us in offering foreign qualifications to the schools and students in Pakistan.”

Ms. Ayesha Zaheer, Business Development Manager Pakistan, Pearson said, the High Achievers Awards Ceremony is an annual occasion, which provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of talented students in Pakistan.

