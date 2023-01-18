AVN 60.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.62%)
DGKC 41.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.31%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
FCCL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.74%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.02%)
HUBC 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.33 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.8%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 67.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2%)
PRL 12.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.56%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.99%)
TPLP 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.81%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.82%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,772 Increased By 7.4 (0.2%)
BR30 13,007 Decreased By -44.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 38,344 Increased By 1.4 (0%)
KSE30 14,154 Increased By 73.4 (0.52%)
Over 500 advertisers have paused spending on Twitter

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 12:50pm
More than 500 of Twitter’s advertisers have paused spending on the micro blogging site since Elon Musk’s takeover last year, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with its ad business.

The social media company’s daily revenue on Jan. 17 was 40% lower than the same day a year ago, the report added.

The drop in the company’s revenue was first reported by technology newsletter Platformer on Tuesday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on both the media reports.

Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO

Since Musk took over Twitter last October, corporate advertisers have fled in response to the billionaire laying off thousands of employees and rushing a paid verification feature that resulted in scammers impersonating companies on Twitter.

The social media platform recently reversed its 2019 ban on political ads and said that it would relax advertising policy for “cause-based ads” in the United States and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.

