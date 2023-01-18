AVN 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.3%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
EPCL 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
FLYNG 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
HUBC 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
NETSOL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.35%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.18%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.67%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.2%)
SNGP 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.53%)
TELE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
TPLP 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
TRG 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,786 Increased By 21 (0.56%)
BR30 13,087 Increased By 36.2 (0.28%)
KSE100 38,576 Increased By 234.1 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,222 Increased By 141.3 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil gains on rival oils, crude strength

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 09:57am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, tracking strength in crude and rival edible oils, although talks of key buyer India weighing higher import duties limited the advance.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 58 ringgit, or 1.53%, to 3,853 ringgit ($889.43) a tonne by the midday break.

It had closed 1.5% lower in the previous session.

The contract followed a rebound in overnight soyoil price while higher crude oil prices attracted some bargain hunters, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Investors are currently looking at any improvement in demand ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, he added.

Ramadan is anticipated to begin around March 2022. Importers typically stock up on the edible oil ahead to prepare for the festivities.

India, the world’s largest edible oil buyer, may raise import tax on palm oil products in the upcoming budget as domestic farmers are ready to harvest their winter oilseed crops, traders said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.9%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

Palm oil slips on India, China demand concerns

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose, extending the previous session’s gains, driven by optimism that a relaxation of China’s strict COVID curbs will lead to a demand recovery in the world’s top oil importer.

Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil Palm oil price Palm oil market palm oil products

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil gains on rival oils, crude strength

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Jul-Nov LSMI output declines 3.58pc YoY

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

Read more stories