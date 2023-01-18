AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum State Minister Musadik Malik, Tuesday, indicated a possible increase in gas tariffs in the coming days, saying it was “unaffordable” for the present government to maintain the present gas tariff.

“Ogra (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) recommended increasing the gas prices but this has not been done keeping in view the inflation factor,” the state minister told the Senate.

Malik said the government is trying not to burden the common man but a non-increase in gas tariff is proving unaffordable for national kitty.

The demand for gas in the last month of December was 1,400 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD), whereas, the supply was only 680 MMCFD, he said.

Presently, 1.238 million applications for new gas connections are pending as the government has imposed a ban on new gas connections due to gas shortage, he added.

Fuel talks with Russia begin today

Earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani barred 21 lawmakers from different political parties, whose legislative memberships were suspended by the electoral body a day earlier, from attending the Senate session.

The unusual situation emerged at the start of the Senate’s sitting when the Senate chief announced that Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan had a “very important announcement” to make.

He then gave the floor to the secretary who said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended the legislative memberships of 21 lawmakers who did not file their statements of assets and liabilities of the previous financial year 2021-22 with the ECP.

The Senate chief then asked the senators, who did not submit their wealth statements, to leave the house and barred them from attending the house proceedings till they submitted the required wealth statements to the ECP.

On Sanjrani’s instructions, some of the suspended senators, who were present on the occasion, left the house. Later on Tuesday, the ECP restored the parliamentary memberships of four of the 21 senators—Rana Mahmoodul Hassan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Ahmed Khan(independent), Anwaarul Haq Kakar (independent) and Saeed Ahmed Hashmi from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) after they filed their wealth statements with the ECP.

The membership of the remaining 17 senators remained suspended till the filing of this report Tuesday night. They were: Aon Abbas Buppi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur (PTI), Kamran Michael (PML-N), Syed Waqar Mehdi (Pakistan People’s Party-PPP), Taj Haider (PPP), Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar (PPP), Rukhsana Zuberi(PPP), Saifullah Abro (PTI), Shaukat Tarin (PTI), Mohsin Aziz (PTI), Hidayatullah Khan (Awami National Party-ANP), Sania Nishtar (PTI), Azam Swati (PTI), Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI), Abdul Qadir (independent), Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal) and Manzoor Ahmed Kakar (BAP).

Earlier on Monday, the ECP suspended the legislative memberships of 271 out of a total of 820 legislators from the Senate, as well as, National, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies, except the Punjab Assembly that stands dissolved currently, for their failure to submit wealth statements of the previous financial year 2021-22.

Five separate notifications issued by Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan on Monday suggested that 21 of 100 senators, 136 of 342 members of National Assembly (MNAs), 48 of 168 members of provincial assembly (MPAs) – Sindh, 54 of 145 Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa MPAs and 12 of 65 Balochistan MPAs cease to perform functions as lawmakers.

The suspended legislators include Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan, and federal ministers like Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Naveed Qamar, Sajid Hussain Turi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, and Israr Tareen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy GAS OGRA inflation SENATE natural gas gas supply Gas shortage gas tariffs Tariff hike Musadik Malik Minister of State for Petroleum Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

35 vacant NA seats: PDM decides not to contest by-elections

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

New tax raising steps under consideration

Senate panel for referring wheat MSP matter to CCI

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

Read more stories