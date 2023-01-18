AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

State revenue: FTO directs FBR to implement effective mechanism

Sohail Sarfraz Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to implement an effective mechanism between directorate general of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to safeguard the state revenue. In this regard, the FTO has issued an order on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed against the directorate general of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue Multan for non-compliance to the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue order for release of confiscated local branded cigarettes.

The FTO has directed the chief commissioner (IR) RTO, Multan and Director I&I (IR) Multan to implement the orders of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue.

Details revealed that a transport service provider deals in retail sale of goods and beverages etc for the purpose of income tax.

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

The directorate general of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue Multan seized 120 cartons of local branded cigarettes along with the vehicle with the allegation and assumption that the complainant was transporting and supplying illicit, counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes. The driver of the vehicle submitted the commercial invoice, but the intelligence staff illegally seized the goods with the consignment.

The Appellate Tribunal passed an order with the observation that the confiscation of 120 cartons of local branded cigarettes with the vehicle and the demand of the federal excise duty (FED) has been made without confirming the record and giving reason is without any justification. The tribunal has no hesitation to delete the charges levelled in the order.

The Appellate Tribunal has also directed the FBR’s field office to release the seized cartons of cigarettes unconditionally.

Consequent to the order of the Appellate Tribunal, the complainant approached the directorate general of Intelligence and Investigation (IR) Multan to release the cartons along with the vehicle. However, more than 5 months have lapsed but the goods and the vehicle are still in the custody of the officials which is a direct contempt of the order passed by the Appellate Tribunal.

The officials of the directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR) are misusing their position to harass the complainant by not responding to his request.

The FTO order stated that evidently directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR) Multan submitted the case to the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan for adjudication. The FBR official adjudicated the case. Being aggrieved the complainant filed an appeal before the commissioner IR (Appeals) Multan who dismissed the appeal and confirmed the order of the Inland Revenue officer. Later, the complainant filed an appeal with the Appellate Tribunal which directed that the vehicle and cartons be released unconditionally and deleted the charges leveled in the order being against the facts and law. The complainant has approached the forum of the FTO for implementation of the order passed by the Appellate Tribunal.

It has been found that the Director Intelligence and Investigation (IR) Multan requested the RTO Multan to take possession of the confiscated goods/vehicle after firming up to the seizure repot, but the department has failed to do so and the goods are still lying with the Directorate general I&I (IR) Multan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes Tax FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax income tax FTO Inland Revenue Federal Tax Ombudsman revenue collection RTOs FBR revenue collection tax collections

Comments

1000 characters

State revenue: FTO directs FBR to implement effective mechanism

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

35 vacant NA seats: PDM decides not to contest by-elections

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

New tax raising steps under consideration

Senate panel for referring wheat MSP matter to CCI

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

Read more stories