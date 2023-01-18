AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sharifs ruled for many years but ignored people’s problems: Elahi

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has stated that the Sharifs always proclaimed their allegiance to Lahore but never took ownership of the city.

“Sharifs didn’t invest money in Lahore and their designs were limited to minting money from everything. Sharifs will not stop from their habits and will continue to do the same.

The Sharif family has ruled for many years but stupid people like Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and their cabal ignored the problems of the common man,” Elahi said while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Data Darbar parking plaza, underpass and infrastructure improvement project on Tuesday.

The CM said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the work of serving religion has been carried forward and this noble mission will continue.

In response to a question, Elahi declared that there is no such thing as merging the party but the consultation is going on. No final opinion has been formed regarding merging the party and no decision has been taken, he added.

The CM said, “Undoubtedly, Imran Khan is our leader who trusted me. Imran Khan got me elected as the Chief Minister, how can I forget his favour. This time the general elections will be held; some things are still at the stage of behind-the-scenes negotiations.”

Replying to another question, the CM added that cases against them are not new; one must thank God for not constituting a murder case, he remarked. Municipal elections are held by manipulation and collusion. In Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami would not ally with PPP as it’s in contact with PTI, he said.

The reconstruction and development of Data Darbar and Pakpattan shrine was the initiative of Rasikh Elahi and all of us, and this would provide direct facilities to the visitors. In a few months, more than nine game-changer projects worth Rs23 billion have been launched for Lahore, he added and noted that Lahore has been made accessible from Sheikhupura and RUDA as roads are wide and comfortable. Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone of over Rs4 billion worth project which would be completed in six to eight months to facilitate visitors and people of adjoining areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah Chief Minister Punjab Sharif family Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Sharifs ruled for many years but ignored people’s problems: Elahi

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

35 vacant NA seats: PDM decides not to contest by-elections

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

New tax raising steps under consideration

Senate panel for referring wheat MSP matter to CCI

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

Read more stories