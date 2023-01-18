Sharifs ruled for many years but ignored people’s problems: Elahi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has stated that the Sharifs always proclaimed their allegiance to Lahore but never took ownership of the city.

“Sharifs didn’t invest money in Lahore and their designs were limited to minting money from everything. Sharifs will not stop from their habits and will continue to do the same.

The Sharif family has ruled for many years but stupid people like Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and their cabal ignored the problems of the common man,” Elahi said while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Data Darbar parking plaza, underpass and infrastructure improvement project on Tuesday.

The CM said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the work of serving religion has been carried forward and this noble mission will continue.

In response to a question, Elahi declared that there is no such thing as merging the party but the consultation is going on. No final opinion has been formed regarding merging the party and no decision has been taken, he added.

The CM said, “Undoubtedly, Imran Khan is our leader who trusted me. Imran Khan got me elected as the Chief Minister, how can I forget his favour. This time the general elections will be held; some things are still at the stage of behind-the-scenes negotiations.”

Replying to another question, the CM added that cases against them are not new; one must thank God for not constituting a murder case, he remarked. Municipal elections are held by manipulation and collusion. In Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami would not ally with PPP as it’s in contact with PTI, he said.

The reconstruction and development of Data Darbar and Pakpattan shrine was the initiative of Rasikh Elahi and all of us, and this would provide direct facilities to the visitors. In a few months, more than nine game-changer projects worth Rs23 billion have been launched for Lahore, he added and noted that Lahore has been made accessible from Sheikhupura and RUDA as roads are wide and comfortable. Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone of over Rs4 billion worth project which would be completed in six to eight months to facilitate visitors and people of adjoining areas.

