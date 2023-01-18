KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.568 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,611.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 4.398 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.802 billion), Silver (PKR 1.047 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 602.716 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 551.712 million), Natural Gas (PKR 461.729 million), SP 500 (PKR 302.222 million), Platinum (PKR 267.487 million), Copper (PKR 68.653 million), DJ (PKR 62.793 million) and Brent (PKR 1.932 million).

