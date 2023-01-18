Palm oil slips on India, China demand concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Tuesday, weighed by growing concerns of slowing export demand on talks of higher Indian import duty and reports of weak China economic data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 55 ringgit, or 1.43%, to 3,797 ringgit ($877.92) a tonne.

Palm oil earlier received support from tight supplies as some planters estimated an 11%-15% fall in production for the Jan. 1-15 period from the month before, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.