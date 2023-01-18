AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
Elahi discusses caretaker set-up with PA speaker

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday held a meeting with Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and former provincial minister Mohammad Basharat Raja in which matters concerning caretaker set-up and current political situation in the province came under discussion.

Sources claimed that Elahi told the participants that they remained committed to the PTI. “Next elections will be held soon and the PTI would emerge victorious,” they said.

Elahi also held a consultative meeting of the electoral college of PML-Q in which detailed consultation regarding merger with the PTI was discussed. The meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and the authority of all decisions was also given to him.

It was decided to further extend the consultation process and the party office-bearers will also be consulted at the district level. A meeting of the office-bearers will also be called at the Muslim League House and the CM would address them.

President women wing Khadija Farooqui will start the consultation process with women office-bearers and consultations will be held with all wings including lawyers, labor, minority, youth, scholars, farmers, culture, traders and doctors etc.

Moreover, the Chief Minister on Tuesday visited Data Darbar, laid floral wreaths over Data Ali Hajvery’s mausoleum and offered “fateha.” The CM also inspected the project of expansion of the shrine’s corridor which would create space for visitors “The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Medina Foundation,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Chaudhry Parvez Elahi PMLQ Sibtain Khan Mohammad Basharat Raja

