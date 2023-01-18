Rashid D Habib golf tournament to start on 19th

KARACHI: The Bank AL Habib’s 12th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2023 will start on Thursday, 19th January, at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC). The final round will be played on Sunday, 22nd January.

More than a hundred top golfers will compete in the professionals’ category for the most coveted four-day national trophy of the annual golf season. Last year, Waheed Baloch of KGC carded 278, 10 under par, to win the tournament in a playoff with Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad with Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi placed as the second runner-up.

Prior to this event, a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Professionals and KGC Caddies, the 22nd edition of Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, will be played on 17th and 18th January, with the aim to support and develop professional golf at KGC.

The total Prize Money of PKR 10 million includes PKR 7.95m for Best Performers in National Professional Category, aggregate PKR 1.4m for KGC Professionals, Caddies and Senior Pros, as well as Appearance Money of PKR 650,000. The Appearance Money is distributed amongst the top five Professionals and top three Senior Professionals, as per PGF current ranking.

The lucky players achieving first hole-in-one will also be rewarded with a Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Alto in national and local categories respectively.

