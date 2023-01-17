AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
Jan 17, 2023
Waqar Younis says he has no intention of becoming Pakistan’s bowling coach

BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 05:58pm
Former Pakistan captain and legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis on Tuesday said he has no intention of taking the post of Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach, refuting reports that the was being roped in once again.

In a tweet, Waqar also denied reports that he was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the position.

“Lots of speculation around me taking on the bowling coach role of the Pakistan team. Let me be very clear I have not [been] approached and I have no intentions of taking that job,” Waqar tweeted.

Earlier, rumour was rife that Waqar was being considered for the position of bowling coach, as well as one of the members of the national selection committee.

The PCB Management Committee, led by Najam Sethi, has been in search of people for coaching and selection roles.

The development comes after the previous setup was sent packing by the current management. An interim selection committee with former star cricketer Shahid Afridi as its chief was set up for the home series against New Zealand. However, Afridi stepped down soon after the series citing his other commitments.

Meanwhile, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, bowling coach Shaun Tait, and other support staff were also laid off after their contracts matured this month.

The drastic changes in the team management were made after former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was sacked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - the Patron in Chief of the cricket board.

