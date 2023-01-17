AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
BAFL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
DGKC 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.1%)
MLCF 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
NETSOL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 100.61 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.86%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,767 Increased By 28 (0.2%)
KSE100 39,729 Increased By 8 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,648 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Agreement signed: France to provide €120m soft loan for Keyal Khuwar hydropower project

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: France will provide soft loan of € 120 million for Keyal Khuwar 128 MW Hydropower project. Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) and Philippe Steinmetz, Country Director French Agency for Development (AFD) signed the loan financing agreement, here on Monday.

The French loan assistance will support 128 MW facility, located in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), near the city of Pattan. This soft loan will support the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in its mandate of hydroelectricity sector development in Pakistan.

The funding will also help enhance the competitiveness of renewable power generation thus, promoting affordability and scaling up the energy supply. These will be achieved while also mitigating the impacts of power generation on climate and the environment, in line with the policies of the Government of Pakistan.

The project will contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s strategy to develop green energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate-friendly projects, in line with the French pledge and commitments announced at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which took place in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

The Republic of France through the French Agency for Development is working in Pakistan providing technical and financial support in the energy and urban development sector aiming at green investment in Pakistan.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs thanked the French government and the AFD for extending this financial assistance to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan KP france LOANS renewable energy Wapda hydropower project Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz French Agency for Development loan financing agreement Keyal Khuwar hydropower project Philippe Steinmetz

Comments

1000 characters

Agreement signed: France to provide €120m soft loan for Keyal Khuwar hydropower project

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories