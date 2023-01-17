AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Jan 17, 2023
Pakistan

Masood Khan honoured with Dr Martin Luther King award

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador to United States Masood Khan was honoured with “Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Legacy Award for Diplomacy and International Service” in recognition of his commitment, leadership, service and “for working to keep the dream alive”, Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington said on Monday.

The award was conferred upon the ambassador at the 31st International Salute to the Life and Legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr convened by the Institute for the Advancement of Multicultural and Minority Medicine (IAMMM), the embassy said in a statement.

The ceremony was attended by US senators, lawmakers, diplomats, entrepreneurs, community leaders and educationists from Washington and across the United States.

It stated that the coveted award was given to Masood Khan for diplomacy and international service in an impressive ceremony which was attended by more than 150 guests. The ceremony was held at Willard InterContinental Washington DC. Ambassador Masood Khan was also nominated as the Honorary Chairman of Martin Luther King International Salute.

