AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 60.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.85%)
MLCF 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
NETSOL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.09%)
SNGP 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 100.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.95%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 13,753 Increased By 13.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 39,729 Increased By 7.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,649 Increased By 3.4 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sherry representing Pakistan at WEF meeting

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman is representing Pakistan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos (January 16-20).

The federal minister’s engagements include a packed calendar of high-level meetings with political leaders, corporate executives, international organisations, climate action practitioners, media and plenary forums on climate, environmental, economic and social issues, a press release said on Monday.

This year, the signature Pakistan Breakfast held annually by the Pathfinder Group will feature Minister Rehman as the Chief Guest, where she will be talking about Pakistan’s challenges and opportunities at a time of acute climate stress, the press release added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

climate change World Economic Forum Sherry Rehman Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Sherry representing Pakistan at WEF meeting

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories