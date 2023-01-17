Sherry representing Pakistan at WEF meeting

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman is representing Pakistan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos (January 16-20).

The federal minister’s engagements include a packed calendar of high-level meetings with political leaders, corporate executives, international organisations, climate action practitioners, media and plenary forums on climate, environmental, economic and social issues, a press release said on Monday.

This year, the signature Pakistan Breakfast held annually by the Pathfinder Group will feature Minister Rehman as the Chief Guest, where she will be talking about Pakistan’s challenges and opportunities at a time of acute climate stress, the press release added.

