Jan 17, 2023
HBL, NayaPay team up to facilitate foreign remittances

Published 17 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), the largest and best bank in Pakistan, has partnered with NayaPay to facilitate real-time cross-border transaction flows into Pakistan. Customers can now receive foreign remittances through HBL’s partnering money transfer agents (MTOs) directly into their NayaPay account.

NayaPay, a leading E-Money Institution in Pakistan, enables users to open E-money accounts on their smartphones in a few simple steps and take control of their finances. With the strategic partnership between HBL and NayaPay, people across the globe can now remit funds with speed and ease to NayaPay users, who then enjoy the convenience of making all their everyday payments from the comfort of their homes through the NayaPay app and associated Visa debit card.

Khaqan Mohammad Khan, Global Head FI and Remittance Business, International Banking – HBL, said “HBL empowers its clients with increased choices, thus accelerating the pace at which our economy digitalizes. Our collaboration with NayaPay will directly benefit users, enabling them with a convenient payment solution. HBL continues to innovate and offer digital products and services that bring convenience to our clients.”

Speaking on the occasion, Danish A. Lakhani, CEO NayaPay, said: “We are delighted to team up with HBL, which shares our unwavering commitment to deliver an exceptional user experience. With the demand for fast and secure digital payments growing, we look forward to working together to ensure our collective client base has access to convenient and reliable real-time cross-border money transfer facilities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

HBL MTOs NayaPay E Money

