LHC suspends ECP’s arrest warrants of Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, and Secretary general Asad Umar issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), APP reported.

LHC’s Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, while hearing the PTI leaders’ plea against the arrest warrants, directed the ECP to continue contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

Justice Sadaqat criticised Fawad Chaudhry for holding the judiciary responsible for all the corruption in the country in an interview with an international TV channel.

“Enough is enough. The court will no more tolerate such remarks about the judiciary,” he warned the PTI leader.

Last week, the ECP issued bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chairman and other leaders in a contempt case.

PTI leaders had sought an exemption from attendance in the case, but their request was turned down by the ECP’s four-member bench.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed the ECP to continue its proceedings against the three PTI leaders in the contempt case filed against them over controversial remarks against the electoral body.