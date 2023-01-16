AVN 65.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.55%)
BAFL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.95%)
BOP 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
DGKC 45.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
EPCL 42.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.67%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.92%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
GGL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.07%)
HUBC 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
MLCF 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.52%)
NETSOL 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-3.88%)
OGDC 79.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-4%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
PPL 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-4.14%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.85%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 37.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.16%)
TELE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
TPLP 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
TRG 99.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.47%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -67.9 (-1.7%)
BR30 13,739 Decreased By -388.1 (-2.75%)
KSE100 39,721 Decreased By -602.7 (-1.49%)
KSE30 14,646 Decreased By -250.3 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC suspends ECP’s arrest warrants of Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

  • Court directs the ECP to continue contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders
APP Published 16 Jan, 2023 09:16pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, and Secretary general Asad Umar issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), APP reported.

LHC’s Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, while hearing the PTI leaders’ plea against the arrest warrants, directed the ECP to continue contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

Justice Sadaqat criticised Fawad Chaudhry for holding the judiciary responsible for all the corruption in the country in an interview with an international TV channel.

“Enough is enough. The court will no more tolerate such remarks about the judiciary,” he warned the PTI leader.

Last week, the ECP issued bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chairman and other leaders in a contempt case.

PTI leaders had sought an exemption from attendance in the case, but their request was turned down by the ECP’s four-member bench.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed the ECP to continue its proceedings against the three PTI leaders in the contempt case filed against them over controversial remarks against the electoral body.

Imran Khan ECP PTI leader Fawad Chaudry

Comments

1000 characters

LHC suspends ECP’s arrest warrants of Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

KSE-100 retreats nearly 1.5% over political uncertainty

As results trickle in, PPP leads in LG polls with 86 seats

Chaudhry Shujaat suspends party membership of Parvez Elahi

Imran hints at PTI's return to NA to discuss caretaker setup

Govt to facilitate exporters for import of raw material, other accessories: Ishaq Dar

Davos 2023: Global recession in 2023 seen as likely in WEF survey

Discounted oil: Russian delegation to reach Pakistan tomorrow

19th successive loss: rupee falls against US dollar

Barrick Gold starts work on Reko Diq project

Read more stories