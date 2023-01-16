AVN 65.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.55%)
BAFL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.95%)
BOP 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
DGKC 45.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
EPCL 42.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.67%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.92%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
GGL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.07%)
HUBC 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
MLCF 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.52%)
NETSOL 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-3.88%)
OGDC 79.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-4%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
PPL 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-4.14%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.85%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 37.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.16%)
TELE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
TPLP 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
TRG 99.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.47%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -67.9 (-1.7%)
BR30 13,739 Decreased By -388.1 (-2.75%)
KSE100 39,721 Decreased By -602.7 (-1.49%)
KSE30 14,646 Decreased By -250.3 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as foreign outflows persist, oil weighs

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 04:31pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower in a volatile session on Monday, weighed down by continued foreign investor selling and higher oil prices, which offset healthy earnings from HDFC Bank.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.34% lower at 17,894.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.28% to 60,092.97. Both benchmarks had risen more than 0.5% earlier in the session.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with heavyweight financials falling 0.75% and metals losing 1.32%.

The reversal in the broader market almost mirrored the downturn in financials, which surrendered intraday gains, as did HDFC Bank despite a better-than-expected quarterly report. The stock of the country’s largest private lender closed nearly 1% lower.

The broader weakness was due to foreign selling in Indian equities given their high valuations relative to markets such as China and Taiwan, where allocations were lowered earlier due to COVID curbs, three analysts said.

“The volatility in the markets will continue in the near term due to extended selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPI),” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research (retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

HDFC Bank lifts Indian shares, higher oil prices cap gains

Data showed FPIs have sold 150.68 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) worth of equities so far this year.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net sellers for the last sixteen sessions in a row – the longest such streak in six months, according to exchange data – offloading nearly 239 billion rupees worth of securities since Dec. 23.

Analysts also flagged a moderation in domestic investors’ buying as another reason for volatility.

Meanwhile, oil prices held near 2023 highs on optimism that China’s reopening will lift demand. High crude prices hurt big importers like India as it adds inflation pressure.

Among stocks, Avenue Supermarts slid nearly 5% after reporting a drop in core profit margins in the third quarter due to weak demand.

Maruti Suzuki fell over 1% after the country’s No.1 carmaker raised prices by an average of 1.1% across its models.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as foreign outflows persist, oil weighs

Partial results: PPP leads in LG polls with 77 seats

Chaudhry Shujaat suspends party membership of Parvez Elahi

Govt to facilitate exporters for import of raw material, other accessories: Ishaq Dar

Davos 2023: Global recession in 2023 seen as likely in WEF survey

Discounted oil: Russian delegation to reach Pakistan tomorrow

Former SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

19th successive loss: rupee falls against US dollar

Barrick Gold starts work on Reko Diq project

Monetary policy: experts expect 100bps hike in policy rate

‘Disinformation campaign’: govt ‘categorically denies’ import of luxury cars

Read more stories