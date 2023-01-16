AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, KSA ink agreement on Hajj arrangements

APP Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah welcomed the Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor and signed an agreement with regard to the arrangements for the Hajj season 1444 AH.

On the occasion of Hajj Expo 2023, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah signed several collaboration agreements with various countries while meeting with their delegations, an official informed APP on Sunday.

These agreements come under the development initiatives offered by the Kingdom to improve the experience of pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah and Ziyarat.

The agreement with Pakistan includes the allocation of Hajj quota, airports and means of arrival and departure, as well as, the organizational guidelines that are related from the beginning of the trip to the pilgrims’ return from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), as they are the guarantors of their safety and comfort.

Hajj Expo 2023 is the largest gathering related to Hajj and Umrah, as it brought together over 60,000 visitors from more than 57 countries, besides 81 speakers from the public and private sectors from inside and outside the Kingdom, and 200 companies specializing in the field of Hajj and Umrah.

This large gathering was an opportunity to exchange concepts, ideas, inventions and experiences, and it also provided a platform for all the countries to sign their agreements and discuss the affairs of their citizens before the Hajj and Umrah season.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia hajj KSA Mufti Abdul Shakoor Expo Hajj 2023 Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, KSA ink agreement on Hajj arrangements

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

IK, Elahi finalise three names

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘Low’ turnout mirrors people’s reaction: MQM-P

PM inaugurates polio drive

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read more stories