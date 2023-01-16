PPP makes a clean sweep in Sehwan

KARACHI: Sindh’s ruling party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates won from Sehwan Sharif’s all eight wards in the Local Government Elections on Sunday.

As per the unofficial results, the PPP contested polls in all 8 wards of the Saeedabad Town Committee of Sehwan Sharif.

Siddique Memon of the PPP won from ward number 2 by getting 189 votes.

In ward number 3, Imdad Ali Baghio won by getting 390 votes.

Rajab Baghio won from ward number 4 by getting 556 votes and Abdullah Shoro won unopposed from ward number 5.

Qurban Ali Babbar was declared successful by getting 212 votes from ward number 6, and in ward number 7, Syed Zowar Shah won by getting 400 votes.

Muhammad Siddique Memon of PPP won from ward number 8 by getting 652 votes.

The LG Polls in Phase II in Sindh districts were held on the seats of Metropolitan Corporation, Municipal Corporation, Town Municipal Committees, District Councils, Union Councils, and Wards.

In Karachi, the mayor will be elected by any party that has a simple majority of 124 UCs.

On Sunday, the polling process could not start on time in some places of Karachi and at some polling stations. The staff did not arrive on time.

Interestingly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has boycotted local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

A central control room was established in the Election Commission Secretariat to make the elections free, fair, and transparent.