AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Need stressed for collectively evolving ‘charter of economy’

APP Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday vehemently urged the government, all mainstream national political parties and chambers of commerce and industries to evolve a collectively viable charter of the economy with consensus to put the country on the track of uninterrupted economic development.

Chairing a seminar on “The need of Charter of Economy” held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum,a strategic think tank, here today he said at this critical juncture of time since inception there is a dire need for drastic economic reforms for the revival of the economy. He said Pakistan has suffered severely from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, floods havoc, and the Corona pandemic, as have most other countries.

But Pakistan has also been confronted with a chronic economic crunch, even before the pandemic, for decades. He said low growth rates, high levels of debt, spiraling inflation, low productivity and poor competitiveness have, among other factors, contributed to widespread poverty and slowed down the pace of economic growth and development in Pakistan.

He said addressing the responsible key factors required to do with the economic calamities Pakistan has been facing for too long.

He said not a single political party alone can introduce genuine reforms that involve taking difficult bold policy decisions. If a political party or coalition in power does that, it will have to face bitter opposition and fierce resistance from influential quarters including capitalists and feudal lords.

Hence he added all stakeholders and political parties and chambers must be on one page in the larger national interests for long-term result-oriented far-reaching policy decisions.

Meher Kashif Younis who is also Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House categorically said now the future of the country, will mainly depend on overcoming the economic turmoil, which has been aggravated due to reasons best known to all. He said turning the economy around is nothing new, but up to now has resulted in little success. He said Pakistan, with all its resources and opportunities, cannot afford to continue to muddle through economically any longer but needs a better, functioning, and prosperous economy.

Adding he said, freezing the country from its economic calamities should not be a matter of party affiliation, but a common task for all political actors who want to see Pakistan flourish. There is a dire need for a functioning economic strategy, and for continuity in its implementation, if Pakistan’s economy is to be dynamized he concluded.

Pakistan Economy FBR FTO Political Parties Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Charter of economy Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Need stressed for collectively evolving ‘charter of economy’

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

IK, Elahi finalise three names

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘Low’ turnout mirrors people’s reaction: MQM-P

PM inaugurates polio drive

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read more stories