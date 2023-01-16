AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Children among six burnt to death in house fire

INP Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
QUETTA: Six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta on Sunday. According to details, the rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta’s Sat elite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight cold weather but due to gas leakage the house exploded. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital, while the identification could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Earlier in 2021, two elderly women were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a house in Lahore.

Rescue sources said that a house caught fire near Lahore’s College Road Township in which two women lost their lives in the incident.

